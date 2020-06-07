Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home in Woodstock, MD. Henry was born in Baltimore, MD on December 14, 1924 to the late Catherine Hannah and Clarence Raymond Swain. Henry grew up in Washington, DC. After graduating Anacostia High School, Henry served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1960. After his Navy service, Henry graduated with a BA from American University followed by a Masters degree from Wesley Theological Seminary. He then served as the Minister at several local Churches including Bells Methodist, Petworth Methodist, Faith Methodist, and Lanham Methodist until his retirement in 1989. On December 9, 1990 Henry married Betsy O'Branovich and they resided in St.Petersburg until 2009. While in St. Petersburg, Henry served as the Minister at Westminster Shores Nursing Home. In 2009, they moved back to Maryland to be close to family. Henry's hobbies and interests included Amateur Radio, model trains, and baseball.Henry is survived by his wife Betsy, former wife Beverly Edwards; son Stephen Swain; step-son Robert O'Branovich (Johanna); grandson Scott Swain (Kathy); step grandson Steven O'Branovich; and three great grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, and Tyler Swain. Due to the COVID pandemic, a funeral service will be held at a future date. For more information or to post condolences, please visit