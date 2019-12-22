

Henry David Taylor (1987)



Henry David Taylor died suddenly due to a heart attack in his home in Damascus, MD, on October 28, 2019. He was 63. Henry was the son of Vernon Taylor and his late wife, Clarissa Kohler Taylor (1931-2008). Henry was born in Takoma Park on January 22, 1956. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring in 1974. On April 21, 1979, he married Sharon Pinsky in Rockville, MD. In 1980 he earned a degree from the Computer Learning Center in Springfield, VA. At the time of his passing, he was the IT and plan reader for Montgomery Refinishing Service, Inc., in Gaithersburg. Besides his wife of 40 years, Henry is survived by their daughter Fallon Delaney Taylor; his father Vernon of Silver Spring, MD; his sister Robin Dale Taylor of Rockville, MD; his sister Shari Lee Dowery (husband Donald) of Takoma Park, MD; his brother Kim P. Taylor (wife Teresa) of Silver Spring, MD; his brother Sean Michael Taylor (wife Chelsea) of Takoma Park, MD; three nieces, one grandniece, one grandnephew, and many cousins. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by a nephew, Russell Ricketts (1983-2003). His remains were cremated. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 609 Paradise Ct., Gaithersburg, MD, December 29 at 4 p.m.