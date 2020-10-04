1/
HENRY THOMPSON
HENRY ELSON THOMPSON (Age 97)  
Departed this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a long illness. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Jackson; three nieces, Patricia Green, Yvette Jackson and Theodora Sandifer; one great niece, Shanna Redfearn (Winfred); and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Thompson and his sister Marie Thompson. Friends may visit on Tuesday, October 6, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover, MD, followed by a private Homegoing service. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements provided by JOHN T. RHINES FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
