HENRY McARTHUR WATSON "Hank"
Departed this life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Covelle Watson; daughter, Alicea M. Kimbrow (Rev. Charles Kimbrow, Jr.); son, David Watson; and daughter, Nichole Williams; three sisters; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life Friday, January 3, 2020 at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 6200 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, MD, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME