HENRY "Hank" WATSON

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
6200 Riverdale Rd.
Riverdale, MD
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
6200 Riverdale Rd.
Riverdale, MD
Notice
HENRY McARTHUR WATSON "Hank"

Departed this life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Covelle Watson; daughter, Alicea M. Kimbrow (Rev. Charles Kimbrow, Jr.); son, David Watson; and daughter, Nichole Williams; three sisters; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life Friday, January 3, 2020 at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 6200 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale, MD, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
