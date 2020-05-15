The Washington Post

HENRY WHITE (1944 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY WHITE.
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Outside public viewing at Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd
Glenn Dale, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Private
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd
Glenn Dale, MD
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Rev. Dr. Henry Young White  
May 20, 1944 - May 1, 2020  
 

Henry Young White entered into eternal rest on
Friday, May 1, 2020. An Army veteran and pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church for 40 years, he was preceded in death by his parents, Army Chaplain Kenneth White and Rev. Pauline Thurston. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Rev. Rowena White, son, Christopher Roland and daughter, Angela Christina and a host of family and friends.
Services will take place at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Outside public viewing on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Virtual family service will be Held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Henry White Scholarship Fund at Campbell AME Church.
Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.