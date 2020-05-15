

Rev. Dr. Henry Young White

May 20, 1944 - May 1, 2020



Henry Young White entered into eternal rest on

Friday, May 1, 2020. An Army veteran and pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church for 40 years, he was preceded in death by his parents, Army Chaplain Kenneth White and Rev. Pauline Thurston. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Rev. Rowena White, son, Christopher Roland and daughter, Angela Christina and a host of family and friends.

Services will take place at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Outside public viewing on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Virtual family service will be Held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Henry White Scholarship Fund at Campbell AME Church.