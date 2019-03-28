HERBERT H. ALLEN "Herb"
Herbert H. Allen "Herb" passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Jennifer Benjamin Allen of 18 years; father of two daughters, Vanessa Allen and Kimberly Allen; one granddaughter and three grandsons. After serving in the Air Force from 1957 to 1961, he retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in 1987. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Christian Unity Baptist Church at 11822 Park Waldorf Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601. Viewing 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.