HERBERT L. BELTON "Goldie"

Peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Loving father of seven children and two brothers. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD.



