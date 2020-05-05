

Herbert I. Bloom



Herb Bloom was a self described "Boy from the Bronx", who loved riding horses and collecting Southwestern art. After graduating from Stuyvesant High and Yeshiva University, he earned a Danforth scholarship and a free trip to New Haven, Connecticut. With a diploma from Yale in hand, Herb took his eagerness for knowledge to the world of television news. After stints in Boston, Jersey and Pittsburgh, he settled into a job in Washington where he spent most of his successful career at NBC. As executive producer, he didn't so much cover the news, rather he choreographed the people who made it reach our living rooms. Innovative and inquisitive, to say the least, Herb did everything that he could to get the story. Which explains why even long after retiring, he eagerly conducted six-hour interviews of whoever happened to be seated in the middle seat on his biannual trips from DC to San Diego. In his final act, he changed his name to Grampy Herb, where he shined in his new favorite hobby, grandparenting. On May 2, 2020, this beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, newsman and Bronx Cowboy passed away. Services private.