HERBERT BROOKS (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Herbert Francis Brooks (Age 70)  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Herb graduated from St. John's College High School in 1967, University of Maryland in 1972, and George Mason University School of Law in 1977. Herb was an Oblate at St. Anselm's Abbey and former member of the St. Anselm's Abbey School Board of Trustees. Herb dedicated his career to public service. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970 to 1971 and in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1971 to 1977. He spent 40 years working at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission where he earned multiple awards including the Commission's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.
Survived by his wife, "girlfriend," of 48 years, Zita Hoelke Brooks; daughter, Anne Brooks Verhoeven (Brian); sons, Matthew Hoelke Brooks (Shamika), Herbert Timothy Brooks; grandchildren, Gaetanina Verhoeven, Zita Verhoeven, Wilson Brooks, Brooks Verhoeven, Cornell Brooks; brothers, William Brooks (Nancy), Gary Brooks (Karen); sister, Katherine Rudd (David); sister-in-law, Patricia Kelly (Jim). He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Herbert Brooks, and sister-in-law, Margaret Donaldson. The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday, September 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA. Interment will be at St. Anselm's Abbey at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anselm's Abbey School (www.saintanselms.org), (www.stjude.org), or the (www.heart.org).

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
