HERBERT HOOVER COLEMAN, JR.
On Saturday, February 23, 2019, transitioned to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends. Herbert was born to the late Marcellina and Herbert H. Coleman, Sr., on April 2, 1961 in Washington, DC. where he was raised and attended school. Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kathy; daughter, Monique; sisters, LaSandria, Geraldine, Barbara, Karen, Patricia, Herline, Jacqueline, Kim, and Marcella; nieces, nephews, two brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and loyal friends. Friends are invited to Herbert's Life Celebration on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 a.m until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 5203 St. Barnabas Rd., Temple Hills, MD. Entombment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.