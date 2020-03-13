

Herbert Covington Davis (Age 90)



On Monday, March 9, 2020, formally of Silver Spring and Hagerstown, MD. Beloved husband of the late Okie G. Davis. Herbert was born in Galax, VA to Virginia Poe Davis and Stephen Glenn Davis on August 18, 1929. He married Okie Bonham on April 16, 1960. Herbert worked as an auto technician in Dodge Dealerships for over 30 years and served in the U.S. Navy for over nine years earning an honorable discharge in 1957. After retirement in 1992, he enjoyed garage projects, woodworking and volunteering as a driver at local hospitals. Herbert is survived by sons Barry Wade (Deborah) Davis and Alan Herbert (Crystal) Davis; sister Rita Lloyd; sister-in-law, Shelia Davis; grandchildren Kyle, Austin and Kelsey; great-grandchildren Logan, Lennox, Lillian and Cash. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Bevie Banks and Delores Mickey brothers; Roscoe Davis, Samuel (Dan) Davis, Ned Davis and Lenwood Davis. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herbert's name to Martinsburg VA MC Volunteer Services, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405.