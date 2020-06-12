HERBERT DeWALT
HERBERT DeWALT  
Herbert DeWalt, fell asleep in Christ Monday evening May 11, 2020. Herbert was 96 years old and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 68 years. Herbert was a faithful Christian, and a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, as well as a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America. He is survived by his son Michael and his daughter Judy who is married to Rev. Dr. John Sound, along with two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and John Mark Sound. A funeral and burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria was previously held on May 21. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Claude McDonald Foundation c/o Mark Jones, 8234 Govenors Court, Alexandria, VA 22308.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
