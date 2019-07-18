Dr. HERBERT OTTO GOLLER, Ph.D. "Herb"
Of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, born on December 13, 1931, in New Jersey, to the late Marie and Otto, passed away at age 87 on July 3, 2019, in Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology and received his Ph.D. from The University Of Buffalo. Herbert served in the Army in the Korean War
. He worked in the Prosthetics industry as the founder and owner-operator of Metro Prosthetics until he retired in 1996. Herbert was the beloved husband of Marianne and had just celebrated 60 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, Peter Goller and his wife Jackie; daughter, Susanna Chase and her husband Christopher; brother, Karl; sister, Marilyn Goller; and seven grandchildren. Herb was an Eagle Scout and scout leader. Post-retirement he traveled extensively with an airstream club and cruised to many countries with Marianne. Herb loved to dance, especially the Polka and played a mean game of Bridge. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service at Baywoods of Annapolis, on September 7 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.