Harmon Herbert Noel Harmon Herbert Noel Harmon, 74, of Alexandria and Stafford, died peacefully on March 10, 2019 surrounded by family. He lived a life of service to the US Marine Corps, the Legal Community of Washington, DC, the Catholic Church and especially his extended family and friends. Herb retired as a Colonel from the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1998 after 30 years of military service. Herb served on active duty during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart in 1968 for wounds received in action. He also earned the Combat Action Ribbon and as a member of the First Marine Division, received the Presidential Unit Citation with Ribbon Bar. Colonel Harmon's professional military affiliations include: National President of the Reserve Officers Association of the United States and the Marine Corps Reserve Officers Association, Board Member Young Marines, Marine Executive Association, Marine Corps Youth Foundation and Mack's Marines. He was a "founding father" of the Marine Corps Marathon. Herb Harmon's legal career began as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the District of Columbia from 1973-1977. In 1977 Herb and David W. Wilmot formed the law firm Harmon & Wilmot, LLP in Washington, DC. He is a past president of the Bar Association of the District of Columbia, past president of the Counselors, past treasurer of The Barristers of the District of Columbia, past president of the Exchange Club of Capitol Hill, past president of the Metropolitan Police Boys and Girls Club, past president of the Alexandria House Council of Co-Owners, past president of Serra International, Washington, DC chapter. He is a third degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the John Carroll Society. Born in Columbus, Ohio on November 15, 1944, Herb graduated from St. Philip High School in Battle Creek, MI in 1962. He graduated from the University of Detroit with a B.A. in Psychology in 1966. After 1 year of law school at the University of Detroit, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Basic School in June 1968 as an infantry officer. Following his service in the Marine Corps, he earned a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center in 1973. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Diane Wright Harmon, of Alexandria, his brother, Claybourne Harmon of South Carolina, and his sister, Susan Harmon Conlan, of Michigan. Herb was pre-deceased by his sister Judith Harmon of Stafford. Perhaps he is most remembered as beloved "Uncle Herb" to two generations of nieces and nephews, whether related by blood or friendship, who love him deeply and feel his loss with great sadness. He had multiple sclerosis for 22 years and cancer for two years. Herb's incredible life of love and giving will be celebrated at a memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) in memory of Herbert Harmon (www.taps.org)In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) in memory of Herbert Harmon (www.taps.org)
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019