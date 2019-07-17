HERBERT LEON MADISON
Departed this life on July 9, 2019. Herbert leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Emma B. Madison; daughters, Lori J. and Kara L. Madison; and granddaughter, Mikayla R. Madison; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. The service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Mark AME Church, 5427 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.