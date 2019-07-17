The Washington Post

HERBERT MADISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT MADISON.
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Church
5427 Indian Head Highway
Oxon Hill, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Church
5427 Indian Head Highway
Oxon Hill,, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

HERBERT LEON MADISON  

Departed this life on July 9, 2019. Herbert leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Emma B. Madison; daughters, Lori J. and Kara L. Madison; and granddaughter, Mikayla R. Madison; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. The service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Mark AME Church, 5427 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.