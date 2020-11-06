1/
HERBERT "Gump" MIDDLE
Herbert Jake Middle "Gump"  (Age 84)  
Of Arlington, VA, joined his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in Rock Valley, IA, "Gump" was revered as an endearing "character." Retiring from Stohlman Olds as a mechanic and Fairfax County Schools as a bus driver. He is survived by his loving wife Delores "Dee" Middle, cherished children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For full obituary, visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/herbert-middle-9731073.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
