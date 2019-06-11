

HERBERT T. MOSELEY



Passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Shirley; children Sharon Ballenger, Carol Gardner and Richard Moseley. He had four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Amanda Moseley and four siblings. He is survived by two sisters Mary Andrews and Patricia Gilbert and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, June 13 with viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Peoples Congregational Church, 4704 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC. Burial pending at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Cheltenham.