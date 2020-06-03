Herbert C. Pinkerton, Jr. Col., US Air Force (Ret.)
Col. Herbert Carson Pinkerton, Jr., USAF (Retired) of Warrenton, VA died on his 97th birthday, May 29, 2020. He attended Michigan State University before entering military service in January 1943, was appointed to US Military Academy in 1944 and graduated in 1947. He received his wings as a pilot in 1948 and began his USAF career retiring in 1974. Upon retirement he worked with Routh Robins Real Estate Corporation. Beloved husband of 67 years to Joanne Stuart Pinkerton; father of Jonathan S. Pinkerton, Susan L. Pinkerton, Karen P. Gray, Anne P. Susa and the late Stephen D. Pinkerton; also survived by by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Graveside service, Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. Memorials may be made to The V Foundation, 14600 Weston Pkwy., Cary, NC 27513.www.moserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.