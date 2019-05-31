The Washington Post

HERBERT POLLEHN

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8710 Mount Vernon Hwy.
Alexandria, DC
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8710 Mount Vernon Hwy.
Alexandria, DC
Notice
HERBERT H. KG POLLEHN

Herbert H. KG Pollehn, 86, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Herbert was preceded in death by his father Hermann, and his mother Anna. He is survived by his daughter Susanne Bolton (Andrew), sons Stefan Pollehn and Thomas Pollehn (Elizabeth Kau) and three grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22309 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with interment following at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
