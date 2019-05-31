HERBERT H. KG POLLEHN
Herbert H. KG Pollehn, 86, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Herbert was preceded in death by his father Hermann, and his mother Anna. He is survived by his daughter Susanne Bolton (Andrew), sons Stefan Pollehn and Thomas Pollehn (Elizabeth Kau) and three grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22309 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with interment following at Ivy Hill Cemetery.