Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT SCHMIDT. View Sign



HERBERT RAYMOND SCHMIDT Colonel, US Army (Ret.)

Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his family. A career military officer, Colonel Schmidt served 31 years in the US Army, including tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany. He was an officer and a gentleman who was devoted to his family and loved and respected by all who knew him. Born on April 14, 1930 the only son of Herbert Charles Schmidt and Lillian Mary Schmidt, née MacInnis, Herb grew up with five loving sisters in Washington, DC. He is a 1953 graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and obtained a Master of Science degree from George Washington University in 1972. His military awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with three V devices for combat during the Tet Offensive, and three Air Medals. He was an Army Ranger, a Master Parachutist with over 100 jumps, and was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge. Following his retirement from the military, Herb worked 33 more years at the Department of Energy, retiring on his 87th birthday. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ingeborg Maria Ertl Schmidt, whom he married in 1959 at the 11th Airborne Division Chapel at Flak Kaserne in Augsburg, Germany. He is also survived by his beloved children: son Lt Col (Ret.) Alan Raymond Schmidt of Fairfax Station, VA and wife Marisa, and daughter Kirsten Alexa Weick of Munich, Germany and husband Achim, as well as his adored grandchildren, Alan and Scott Schmidt and Lilly and Isabelle Weick. Herb also leaves behind his only surviving sister Jean S. Bartley of Alexandria, VA and her husband BG (Ret.) Hugh J. Bartley as well as eight nieces and nephews. The Schmidt and Weick families extend their deepest gratitude to the medical staff of Water Reed National Military Medical Center for their diligent care and unwavering support given to Herb during his illness. A funeral service at the Old Post Chapel at Ft. Meyer, Virginia and interment with full military honors will follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Demaine Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close