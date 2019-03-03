HERBERT SUFIT
Aged 101, died February 9, 2019. Herb was raised in Brooklyn, New York and he entered Brooklyn College at 17, graduating in the class of 1938. After college, he went to Washington DC to work for the government, and enlisted in the US Army
in 1943. He was stationed in the Pacific, serving as a Warrant Officer. Upon his return to DC in 1947, he met his beloved Alice through mutual friends and married in 1948. They settled in Arlington, Virginia, to raise their four children. Herb continued his budget work for the Air Force, while Alice taught high school and was active in many volunteer and civic roles. Herb was a demanding but deeply loving family man. Herb enjoyed many years of golf after retirement, although he never quite scored his age. He became the devoted caregiver to both Alice, and his older sister Sarah, for several years as they all aged together. After both Sarah and Alice died in 2012, Herb moved to California to be closer to family. Herb and Alice's loving sons and daughters, Robert Sufit MD (Diane Wood JD), Carl Sufit MD (Elizabeth, nee Leonard), Susan Sufit MD, and Elizabeth Sufit DVM (Howard Scott PhD), as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, survive them. Memorial service plans are pending. Donations in Herb's memory can be made to a medical or educational .