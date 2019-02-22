Herbert ELWOOD Thomas, Jr.
"Dick"
Departed this life on February 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Shirley Ann Thomas; daughter Marion Thomas-Williams (Greg); son Herbert E. Thomas, III (Jackie); stepson Brian C. Jacobs (Rene); grandson Herbert E. Thomas, IV (Nichole); seven step granddaughters; great-grandchildren Kiara Thomas and Janay Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Paramount Baptist Church, 3924 4th Street, SE. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Herbert Thomas to Paramount Baptist Church.