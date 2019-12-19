The Washington Post

HERBY H. ROBERTSON, JR. (Age 81)  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Herby and Ida Belle Robertson; beloved husband of Janet L. Robertson; father of James D. Robertson (Mindy), and Herby H. Robertson, III; grandfather of Lauren Robertson; brother of Betty Barnett and a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held the following morning at Mt. Calvary Community Church, 6731 Beulah St, Franconia, VA 22310 at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
