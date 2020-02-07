HERMAN BISCHOFF "Rush"
Herman "Rush" Bischoff of Camp Springs, MD passed on February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Mae Bischoff; Father of Mark A. and Kerry L. Bischoff and the late David F. Bischoff. Also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Grace Brethren Church, 6501 Surratts Rd., Clinton, MD on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at which time services will begin. Interment following in Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Online condolences: