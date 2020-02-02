

Dr. Herman Franssen

1939-2020



Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away suddenly on Monday January 27, 2020 while on business in Mexico City. Dr. Franssen was a renowned and respected figure in the field of international energy economics. Known for his gentle and humble demeanor, his quick-witted humor, his zest for life, and unquenchable thirst for knowledge, Herman was not only greatly respected by his peers in the industry but by all whose lives he touched.

Herman had an uncanny ability to communicate and connect with people on so many levels. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Herman is survived by his wife, Maureen; daughters, Michelle and Lynn; sons-in-law, Eric and Brent; and grandchildren, Griffin, Mia, Ethan and Rebekah.

Herman will be laid to rest, in a private ceremony, amid the beautiful rolling hills of northern California, a region he loved dearly. A celebration of Herman's life will be held at a later date in Washington, DC.