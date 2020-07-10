1/1
Herman Greenspan
Herman I. Greenspan  
Herman I. Greenspan, age 96, died on July 2, 2020 in Winter Springs, FL. Mr. Greenspan is survived by three children: Clarence Lee "Butch" (Carol) Greenspan of Myrtle Beach, SC, Linda (Brian) Aloan of Bradenton FL, Brenda (John Cameron) Burroughs of Orlando FL, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Herman is a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Band. He will always be remembered by his family and friends for his winning smile and jovial personality. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VITAS Hospice Healthcare, 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751. Services will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
