HERMAN HOLMAN
Herman Lee Holman (Age 86)  
Transitioned peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was preceded in his death by his parents Clifford and Lubertha Holman of Ashland, VA. Herman was educated in the Hanover County School System and graduated from John M. Gandy High School. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy and retired in 1994. Additionally, he was employed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.Herman lived a full life and leaves to cherish fond memories, his devoted wife of 56 years, Bertha Holman; two children, LeAnn and Gregory (Nurlean) and his only grandchild, Haleigh; sister, Alfreda Toliver of Richmond, VA; brother, Clifford Holman, Jr. (Inge) of Germany and a host of other relative and friends.Services Friday, December 4, 2020 First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Ave SE.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
