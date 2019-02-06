

Herman Carl Maganzini, MD.



Passed away on November 20, 2018. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Rachelle Feola) of Grapevine, TX, Mary Carol (Bill Anderson) of Colchester, VT, and Alisa (Bob Burrows) of Olney, MD; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Dolores (Louis) Teutonico of Ridge, NY, brother Anthony (Anne Marie) of Wycoff, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marian.

Herman was born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 27, 1928 and went to Bishop Laughlin High School and Fordham University. He attended Georgetown University Medical School, graduating in 1952 and married Marian Agosta a week later. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1955. The early years of his career were spent in research. His publications in circulatory research were few in number but represent some of the foundational research in the discipline. In 1963 he became a founding partner in Cardiology Associates in Rockville, MD. He was twice elected president of the Montgomery County Medical Society, in 1972 and again in 1991. He will be fondly remembered by his many patients for four decades of excellent medical care.

He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, enjoyed tennis, singing barbershop, frequenting the opera, and traveling the world with his wife. He enjoyed spending time at Deep Creek Lake, especially when he was with his grandchildren.

In 2006 dad suffered a stroke and was cared for by his beloved wife until her passing in 2016. The family is so grateful for the loving care he received at Asbury Methodist Village. The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Chapel, 520 Viers Mill Rd., Rockville, MD on Friday, February 8 at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. the same day.