Herman Rubenstein



On March 15, 2019, Herman Rubenstein; devoted husband of Elizabeth Rubenstein (nee Shay); loving father of Jon Rubenstein, Carol Rubenstein, and Craig (Sarah) Rubenstein; adored grandfather of Jake Rubenstein, Luke Rubenstein, Nick (Emma) Jaeger, Kyla Rubenstein, Tess, Harry, and Becky Kazenoff, and Anna, Reid, and Lita Rubenstein; cherished son of the late Eleanor and Harry Rubenstein.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD on Tuesday, March 19, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the . The family will be receiving at the home of Elizabeth Rubenstein, immediately following interment until 9 p.m.