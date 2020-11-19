Herman A. Thompson
Surrounded by his family at home, Herman transitioned peacefully on November 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Claudia C. Thompson; son, Brian B. Thompson; daughters, Sherri T. Dickerson (Ralph), Terri A. Thompson and grandchildren, Michael Starr Hopkins, and Mayumi and Ayanna Dickerson. A service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Oxnam Chapel at Wesley Theological Seminary. To view the service, email Thompsonfamilycelebration@gmail.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury UMC Endowment Fund, 926 11th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20001.