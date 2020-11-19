1/1
HERMAN THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman A. Thompson  
Surrounded by his family at home, Herman transitioned peacefully on November 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Claudia C. Thompson; son, Brian B. Thompson; daughters, Sherri T. Dickerson (Ralph), Terri A. Thompson and grandchildren, Michael Starr Hopkins, and Mayumi and Ayanna Dickerson. A service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Oxnam Chapel at Wesley Theological Seminary. To view the service, email Thompsonfamilycelebration@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury UMC Endowment Fund, 926 11th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Oxnam Chapel at Wesley Theological Seminary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved