1/1
HERMAN TURNER
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HERMAN EUGENE TURNER  
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Herman Eugene "Gene" Turner, loving father of three, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of four and companion to Luella Weed, passed away at the age of 96. Gene was born on November 27, 1923, in Gause, Texas to George Manly and Anna Marie Gerstman Turner. After schooling, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. Serving as an aerial Staff Sargent Engineer, he was deployed during WWII to Ardennes and Rhienland. While in the Army he married Ruth Weed Turner (divorced 1980's). After an honorable discharge in 1946, Gene and Ruth moved to Painesville, Ohio, where they raised two sons, Herman, Jr.(Herb) and Michael, and one daughter, Jeannie. A lifelong Mechanic/Service Manager, Gene worked in various roles for Pontiac, Cadillac and Oldsmobile in Ohio, Kentucky and South Carolina. Following retirement from Oldsmobile, he owned and operated a laundry business within Carydale Apartments; based in Northern Virginia until he was 88. Gene had passions for square dancing and strategy games. When not dancing with Luella he could be found playing cards and marble games with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his love of God, kindness, generosity and devotion to family. In the past decade he was lovingly cared for by Luella at their home in Alexandria, VA. Gene was preceded in death by his father, George, mother, Anna, and daughter, Jeannie. He is survived by his two sons, Herman, Jr. and Michael, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/ Summer of 2021 in Keesville, New York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved