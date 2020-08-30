

HERMAN EUGENE TURNER

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Herman Eugene "Gene" Turner, loving father of three, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of four and companion to Luella Weed, passed away at the age of 96. Gene was born on November 27, 1923, in Gause, Texas to George Manly and Anna Marie Gerstman Turner. After schooling, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. Serving as an aerial Staff Sargent Engineer, he was deployed during WWII to Ardennes and Rhienland. While in the Army he married Ruth Weed Turner (divorced 1980's). After an honorable discharge in 1946, Gene and Ruth moved to Painesville, Ohio, where they raised two sons, Herman, Jr.(Herb) and Michael, and one daughter, Jeannie. A lifelong Mechanic/Service Manager, Gene worked in various roles for Pontiac, Cadillac and Oldsmobile in Ohio, Kentucky and South Carolina. Following retirement from Oldsmobile, he owned and operated a laundry business within Carydale Apartments; based in Northern Virginia until he was 88. Gene had passions for square dancing and strategy games. When not dancing with Luella he could be found playing cards and marble games with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his love of God, kindness, generosity and devotion to family. In the past decade he was lovingly cared for by Luella at their home in Alexandria, VA. Gene was preceded in death by his father, George, mother, Anna, and daughter, Jeannie. He is survived by his two sons, Herman, Jr. and Michael, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/ Summer of 2021 in Keesville, New York.



