

Herman J. Williams



Passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home. He loved his family, his soldiers, and flying. He served the United States Army a combined forty years, first as an Army aviator, attaining the rank of Major; and, secondly as a civil servant providing contracting support to customers including the Old Guard. He was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and of Grace Episcopal Church, Casanova. Herman is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters, Margie (Jerry) McKittrick, Debbie Thompson, and Kathy (Randy) Whitley; two sisters, Fannie Casper and Barbara Lincoln; sister-in-law Joyce Williams, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Casanova, Virginia. A service will be held at the later date at the Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer with burial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the roof fund, Grace Episcopal Church, Casanova. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at: