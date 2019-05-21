The Washington Post

HERMAN WILLIAMS

Herman J. Williams  

Passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home. He loved his family, his soldiers, and flying. He served the United States Army a combined forty years, first as an Army aviator, attaining the rank of Major; and, secondly as a civil servant providing contracting support to customers including the Old Guard. He was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and of Grace Episcopal Church, Casanova. Herman is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters, Margie (Jerry) McKittrick, Debbie Thompson, and Kathy (Randy) Whitley; two sisters, Fannie Casper and Barbara Lincoln; sister-in-law Joyce Williams, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Casanova, Virginia. A service will be held at the later date at the Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer with burial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the roof fund, Grace Episcopal Church, Casanova. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019
