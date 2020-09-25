HERMAN WILLIAMS



Herman J. Williams

Passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home. He loved his family, his soldiers, and flying. He served the United States Army a combined forty years, first as an Army aviator, attaining the rank of Major; and, secondly as a civil servant providing contracting support to customers including the Old Guard. He was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and of Grace Episcopal Church, Casanova. Herman is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters, Margie (Jerry) McKittrick, Debbie Thompson, and Kathy (Randy) Whitley; two sisters, Fannie Casper and Barbara Lincoln; eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, September 28, at 9 a.m. at the Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer with burial immediately following at Arlington National Cemetery. Guests must enter Ft. Myer using the Hatfield Gate, off Washington Blvd. Please have Federal or State photo I.D. available and allow time for security screening. After burial, there will be a reception at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer.



