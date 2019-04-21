HERMOINE FREEMAN (1931 - 2019)
Hermoine "Money" Freeman died in Washington on March 5, 2019. A dedicated teacher, community organizer, and devoted family connector and friend, she affected countless lives through her quiet, determined convictions and unwavering love. Born March 22, 1931 to Irene and Converse Davis, she grew up in Montclair, NJ and Roxbury, MA, worked as a fashion model, and raised a family with husband Alan Church Freeman. With B.S. and M.A. degrees from Boston State College, she spent 32 years in the Boston public schools as a special ed teacher and administrator. Retiring to Silver Spring, MD, she was co-founder and chair of the Montgomery Cty. Renters Alliance. She is survived by her children Malik Freeman, Brian Freeman (Peter Stein), and Tia Freeman Evans (Dallas Evans); grandchildren Tiffany, Michael, Daisuke, Austin and Avery; and four great-grandchildren. Alan Freeman predeceased her in 2006. Private services will be held April 26. Donations may be made to rentersalliance.org or AHA (Heart.org).
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019
