HESSIE HARRIS



HESSIE MAE HARRIS (Age 89)

Hessie M. Harris of Washington, DC, surrounded by family, was spirited away from this world to the next on August 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Sterling and Steven Harris of Virginia, and daughter, Hessie L.Harris of Maryland; her grand-daughters, Traci Bush of Washington, DC, Dyresha Harris of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Megan Harris of Chicago, Illinois, Brittany and Abby Harris of Virginia, and a host of family and friends all of whom she loved and enjoyed as they did her. On August 13 at 10 a.m., the Family will host visitation at The Royal Oaks Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Hyattsville, MD. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will take place after a graveside service at Lincoln Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store