1/1
HESTER MERRITT-FOWLER
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HESTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hester Elizabeth Merritt-Fowler  (Age 100)  
Formerly of Magnolia, NC died Saturday morning on November 7, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. Hester was born on April 13, 1920 to the late Steward and Niecy Hall-Merritt. She is survived by two sons, Melvin (Joann) and Eddie (Candice); one daughter Toni; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment: National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Virginia. Proper pandemic precautions will be required for in-person visits including masking and social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved