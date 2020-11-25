

Hester Elizabeth Merritt-Fowler (Age 100)

Formerly of Magnolia, NC died Saturday morning on November 7, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. Hester was born on April 13, 1920 to the late Steward and Niecy Hall-Merritt. She is survived by two sons, Melvin (Joann) and Eddie (Candice); one daughter Toni; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment: National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Virginia. Proper pandemic precautions will be required for in-person visits including masking and social distancing.



