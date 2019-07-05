HILARIO F. AGUIRRE, JR. (Age 82)
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Frederick MD. Beloved husband of Guadalupe; brother of Rey, Eddie and Denise; father of Mark, Michael, Mathew, Butch, John, Kathy, Wayne and Mary; grandfather of Mathew, Alma, Marisa, Aidan, Sophia, Brendan, Dom, and Kelly; great-grandfather of Jackson, Bo and Thomas. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Interment July 8, 12 noon at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Aspen Hill, MD.