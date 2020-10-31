1/1
HILDA BURCHER
1938 - 2020
Hilda B. Burcher  
Of Alexandria, VA passed October 14, 2020 at her home with her two sons by her side. Born in Caroline County, VA on June 5, 1938, she was the fourth of six children. She grew up on a farm in Aylett, VA, attending King William High School. She graduated from Mary Washington College and received a Master's Degree from the University of Maryland. A lover of books and literature, she taught English at Edison High School in Fairfax, served as the head librarian at St. Agnes School in Alexandria for 20 years and subsequently taught in Alexandria Public Schools until her passing at age 82. She is predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. Eugene S. Burcher, USMC (Ret) and survived by her two sons, RADM E. Andrew Burcher, USN (Julie), LCDR Mark E. Burcher, USN (Ret) and six wonderful grandchildren. A private service and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
