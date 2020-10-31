

Hilda B. Burcher

Of Alexandria, VA passed October 14, 2020 at her home with her two sons by her side. Born in Caroline County, VA on June 5, 1938, she was the fourth of six children. She grew up on a farm in Aylett, VA, attending King William High School. She graduated from Mary Washington College and received a Master's Degree from the University of Maryland. A lover of books and literature, she taught English at Edison High School in Fairfax, served as the head librarian at St. Agnes School in Alexandria for 20 years and subsequently taught in Alexandria Public Schools until her passing at age 82. She is predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. Eugene S. Burcher, USMC (Ret) and survived by her two sons, RADM E. Andrew Burcher, USN (Julie), LCDR Mark E. Burcher, USN (Ret) and six wonderful grandchildren. A private service and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.



