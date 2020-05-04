

HILDA RUTH FRISHMAN



Hilda Ruth Frishman passed away on May 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving children Susan and husband Larry Wiggins, Jerry, Ellen and Barry. Born in Far Rockaway, New York on March 26,1928, she was married for 59 years to Fred Frishman, who predeceased her in 2007. She led a wonderful life as a mother, grandmother, business owner and a friend to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Hilda was the owner of the Washington, D.C. and Central Florida franchises of the Diet Workshop, which she ran successfully for decades. Hilda had a second career, working until two weeks before her 90th birthday, at Universal Studios, after working there for more than 17 years.

One of her greatest joys, besides seeing all four of her children become college graduates, was to be at the graduation of her grandson Aaron. To see her only grandchild grow up to be as kind as she, but also a successful college graduate pursuing his dreams as she did, was also one of her greatest joys. Knowing all of her children and grandchild became successful, each in their own way, made Hilda feel proud to know her efforts and care directed all of us to those successes.

To those who knew her, she was Mom, Bubbie or Tanta. Hilda will be remembered as a kind, generous, respectful, mild mannered and caring person, especially to those less fortunate.A positive attitude and strong work ethic allowed Hilda to accomplish many goals that for most of us would just be dreams. She volunteered her time to several different causes. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral and internment services will be held at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Va.. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Because of the ongoing corona virus situation this must be a private ceremony. For those who wish to be with us in heart and mind the funeral will be live streamed on Zoom. Please contact a family member for information.