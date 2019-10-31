

Hilda Junquera (Age 93)



Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 27, 2019. A resident of Clarksburg, Maryland, Hilda was born in Havana, Cuba where she enjoyed a happy childhood within a large loving family that left lifelong happy memories. Teaching was her passion, and her devotion to and love for children took her along a path to become a school principal, doing the work that she loved. She came to the United States with her husband Jose Antonio (Neno) Junquera, and her only child Rey Junquera after the Communist takeover of Cuba, choosing freedom for herself and her family. Her easy manner and happy disposition won her many friends here. In recent years, before age and illness began to take its toll, she was an active member of the Legion of Mary at the Mother Seton Catholic Community in Germantown, Maryland. She leaves behind many friends, family and wonderful memories of a long and full life. A Memorial Mass will be offered in her honor at 10:30 AM on November 4, 2019 at the Mother Seton Catholic Church, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown, MD 20874. A graveside service will follow, at the All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Rd., Germantown, MD 20876.