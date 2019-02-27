Hilda Kiss
Of Rockville, MD and New Hyde Park, NY, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Kiss; mother of Albert J. Kish (neé Kiss) (Celestine Trainor Kish); grandmother of John, Stephen and Michael Kish; sister of Anne Stumpf, Reinhold Rom, Adolph Rom, and Josef Rom; dear cousin of Margaret Krippl. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Washington, www.catholiccharitiesdc.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.