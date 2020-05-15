

Hilda Grace Patterson Lawson



On April 16, 2020, Hilda Grace Patterson Lawson peacefully entered eternal rest. She began her journey on October 9, 1930 in Kinston, NC as the eleventh child of 12 to the late Bruce and Phoebe Patterson.

A devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, Hilda was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, by her husband, Mordecai Sr. and by her son, Elvin Sr. She is survived by a brother-in-law, William Anthony, Sr., sons, Mordecai Jr. (Karen) and Kelvin, seven grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private burial will be held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Homes, Inc.