HILDA "Billie" PHILLIPS

Notice
HILDA J. PHILLIPS "Billie" (Age 95)  

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edward James Phillips; mother of E. Keith Phillips and Collette P. Evanko (Paul). Also survived by eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m., where funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Washington Post on June 25, 2019
