

Hilda Ruiz (Age 75)



Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia. She was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and moved to the Washington, DC area in the early 1960's. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was employed at the Organization of American States (O.A.S) for 40 years until she retired in 2009. She loved her work and made many enduring friendships. Hers was a kind and joyous soul. Forever with a smile, she simply loved life and lived it to the fullest. The impression she made on all was indelible and lasting. Everyone loved her.

She is survived by her two adoring daughters, Dianna Waldroup and Cynthia Solloa; grandchildren Brittany Waldroup and Tyler Waldroup; great-grandchild Jocelyn Durham.

She also leaves behind her beloved siblings Gregorio (Nino) Ruiz in Mexico City, Sandra (Sandy) Ruiz in Guatemala, Rita Gomez Siques in Florida and Bolivar (Skipper) Siques in Virginia.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia.