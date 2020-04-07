Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDA ZELDON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Hilda Brown Zeldon

A longtime resident of Chevy Chase, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and after living in Japan in the early 1960s, she moved to the Washington, DC area. As a young woman, she worked as an advertising copywriter at Kaufmann's Department Store in Pittsburgh. In the 1970's, she worked at the Social Security Administration and as an executive assistant at NIH. Hilda, known as Honey to her family, was an avid collector of art and antiques as well as a supporter of theater and symphony. She was a generous supporter of Jewish charities like Hadassah, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the America Israel Cultural Foundation. In 1975, she married Joseph Louis Zeldon who predeceased her. She was predeceased by her sisters Pearl and Judy and her brother Melvin as well as her parents, Alex and Helen Brown. Hilda was a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Caplan Wolff; and her grandson, Jordan Wolff. The funeral will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Judean Gardens and will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the America Israel Cultural Foundation A longtime resident of Chevy Chase, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and after living in Japan in the early 1960s, she moved to the Washington, DC area. As a young woman, she worked as an advertising copywriter at Kaufmann's Department Store in Pittsburgh. In the 1970's, she worked at the Social Security Administration and as an executive assistant at NIH. Hilda, known as Honey to her family, was an avid collector of art and antiques as well as a supporter of theater and symphony. She was a generous supporter of Jewish charities like Hadassah, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the America Israel Cultural Foundation. In 1975, she married Joseph Louis Zeldon who predeceased her. She was predeceased by her sisters Pearl and Judy and her brother Melvin as well as her parents, Alex and Helen Brown. Hilda was a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Caplan Wolff; and her grandson, Jordan Wolff. The funeral will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Judean Gardens and will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the America Israel Cultural Foundation https://aicf.org

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close