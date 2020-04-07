Hilda Brown Zeldon
A longtime resident of Chevy Chase, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and after living in Japan in the early 1960s, she moved to the Washington, DC area. As a young woman, she worked as an advertising copywriter at Kaufmann's Department Store in Pittsburgh. In the 1970's, she worked at the Social Security Administration and as an executive assistant at NIH. Hilda, known as Honey to her family, was an avid collector of art and antiques as well as a supporter of theater and symphony. She was a generous supporter of Jewish charities like Hadassah, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the America Israel Cultural Foundation. In 1975, she married Joseph Louis Zeldon who predeceased her. She was predeceased by her sisters Pearl and Judy and her brother Melvin as well as her parents, Alex and Helen Brown. Hilda was a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Caplan Wolff; and her grandson, Jordan Wolff. The funeral will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Judean Gardens and will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the America Israel Cultural Foundation https://aicf.org