Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDEGARD MCINTYRE.



Hildegard B. McIntyre

(Age 95)



Longtime resident of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully at her residence in Colorado Springs, CO on March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. McIntyre, loving mother of Henry J McIntyre (Margee) of Colorado Springs, CO. Hilde is also survived by three grandsons, Ryan (Katherine), Ross (Jessica), Reid (Alison), four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S Washington St. Alexandria, VA at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Grace Hospice Foundation - CURO Health Services.