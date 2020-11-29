1/1
HILDEGARDE "Popey" XANDER
Hildegarde D. Xander "Popey"  (Age 92)  
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on November 24, 2020. Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James B. Doten, Sr. and Ruth (Leaman) Doten. She was a 1946 graduate of Montgomery Blair High School. Hildegarde was the loving spouse of the late Robert Xander; mother of Carolyn Xander and R. Dennis Xander (Linda); grandmother of Melissa X. Kennedy (Ken), Julie A. Carr (Tony), Kathryn X. Hawkins (Jon) and Christy L. Hill (James); great-grandmother of Jaxon, Allison, Olivia, Luke, Wade, Justin, Brynn and Harper. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James B. Doten, Jr. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. Service will be live streamed, please visit mccomasfuneralhome.com to view. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Montgomery Blair High School Alumni Association (payable to MBHSAA), PO Box 1434, Elliott City, MD 21042 or www.blairalumni.org/contributor. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
DEC
1
Service
04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
