Hildegarde D. Xander "Popey" (Age 92)
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on November 24, 2020. Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James B. Doten, Sr. and Ruth (Leaman) Doten. She was a 1946 graduate of Montgomery Blair High School. Hildegarde was the loving spouse of the late Robert Xander; mother of Carolyn Xander and R. Dennis Xander (Linda); grandmother of Melissa X. Kennedy (Ken), Julie A. Carr (Tony), Kathryn X. Hawkins (Jon) and Christy L. Hill (James); great-grandmother of Jaxon, Allison, Olivia, Luke, Wade, Justin, Brynn and Harper. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James B. Doten, Jr. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. Service will be live streamed, please visit mccomasfuneralhome.com
to view. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Montgomery Blair High School Alumni Association (payable to MBHSAA), PO Box 1434, Elliott City, MD 21042 or www.blairalumni.org/contributor
. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com