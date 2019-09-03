HILDETTE GROSSMAN RUBENSTEIN
On Monday, September 2, 2019, HILDETTE GROSSMAN RUBENSTEIN, Ph.D., of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert H. Rubenstein. Devoted mother of Michael S. and Lisa J. Rubenstein. Dear grandmother of Eric M. Shayman. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.