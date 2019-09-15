

HILDRED SMITH ALLARD



Entered into rest Sunday, September 1, 2019, Hildred Smith Allard, 88, loving wife of Judge David H. Allard.

Mrs. Allard was educated in the public schools of Hinton, West Virginia. She became a Certified Professional Secretary and attended the National Business College in Roanoke, VA and The University of Maryland. Mrs. Allard served as the Executive Appointment Secretary to three consecutive Governors of West Virginia (1960-1967). She then served as the Confidential Assistant to three Chairmen of the Interstate Commerce Commission in Washington, DC.

Memorial service, September 17, 11 a.m. at Brandon Wilde - The Georgia Room, 4275 Owens Road, Evans, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hildred Smith Music Scholarship, Concord University, P.O. Box 1405, Athens, West Virginia 24712

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.