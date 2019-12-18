HILDRED D. VANDERPOOL
Hildred Drucille Vanderpool, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She is survived by loving children, Keith, Patrick, Peter, and Patricia; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Barrington R. Vanderpool. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at Sixth Presbyterian Church, 5413 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.