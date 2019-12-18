The Washington Post

HILDRED D. VANDERPOOL

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sixth Presbyterian Church
5413 16th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sixth Presbyterian Church
5413 16th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
HILDRED D. VANDERPOOL  

Hildred Drucille Vanderpool, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She is survived by loving children, Keith, Patrick, Peter, and Patricia; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Barrington R. Vanderpool. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at Sixth Presbyterian Church, 5413 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
